

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMUY.PK) the world's largest maker of luxury goods, Tuesday reported a 41 percent surge in profit as revenues grew across all segments except wines and spirit.



Net profit for the first-half rose to 3.004 billion euros or 5.96 euro per share from 2.13 billion euros or 4.22 euro per share last year.



Profit from recurring operations rose 28 percent to 4.65 billion euros from 3.64 billion euros last year.



Total revenues for first half sales 21.75 billion euros, up from 19.71 billion euros in the same period last year.



First-half revenue for wine and spirits segment dropped 1 percent to year-over-year to 2.27 billion euros, while fashion and leather goods gained 25 percent to 8.59 billion euros. Perfumes and cosmetics segment increased 8 percent to 2.88 billion euros and watch and jewelry segment rose 1 percent to 6.33 billion euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX