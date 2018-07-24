

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, the Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $35 billion worth of two-year notes, attracting average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.657 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.92.



Last month, the Treasury sold $34 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.538 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.90.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $36 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday and $30 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



