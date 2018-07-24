Angle PLC Announces EIS/VCT Advance Assurance and Total Voting Rights

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL, OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of 18 July 2018, the Company has now received confirmation from HMRC that an investment in the Company will qualify for VCT tax relief ("VCT Advanced Assurance").

Completion of the Fundraising is conditional on Admission of the EIS/VCT Placing Shares becoming effective ("EIS/VCT Admission") and Admission of the General Placing Shares and Subscription Shares becoming effective ("General Admission").

Application has been made for the 25,400,000 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to the Placing Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its terms, it is anticipated that:

admission of the 8,400,000 EIS/VCT Placing Shares is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 31 July 2018; and

admission of the 15,443,282 General Placing Shares and 1,556,718 Subscription Shares is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 1 August 2018.

With effect from EIS/VCT Admission, the Company will have 125,486,522 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

With effect from General Admission, the Company will have 142,486,522 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix TM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA clearance is in process for the United States.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called Ziplex® and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. These technologies can be combined to provide fully automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point of use cartridge formats. It is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

