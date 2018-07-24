The "United Kingdom Connected Vehicle Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. The U.K. government is realizing its dream of making the nation a self-driving research hub. UK Autodrive, a publicly funded consortium that includes Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and TATA Motors, announced a new set of trials with a focus on self-driving cars and vehicles that can instantly share information with other motorists and city infrastructure. Recent testing and development signaling systems, that can be disseminated by emergency services ambulances, fire trucks and police cars to nearby drivers, advising about areas that should be avoided, are being developed.

UK Autodrive is constantly looking at connected traffic lights that could help self-driving vehicles optimize their speed limits, avoid red lights and reduce congestion. The team's autonomous vehicles are tied to a half-mile route in the city center, while a second group focused entirely on "connected" features navigate a longer six-mile course.

Initiatives are currently taken to make self-driving cars a reality very soon; the self-driving cars are expected to have a backup driver in case of an emergency. The test routes are small as of now. Milton Keynes, for instance, has been using the Lutz Pathfinder pod as a potential form of public transportation. A larger, four-person shuttle was also tested at the Greenwich Peninsula, while a self-driving van delivered groceries in the quiet neighborhood near Woolwich Arsenal station.

Key growth factors

Demand for a connected driving experience is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: United Kingdom connected passenger car- market overview

Chapter 3: Connected passenger car services- value proposition

Chapter 4: United Kingdom connected truck- market overview

Chapter 5: Modular strategy and potential analysis- global truck market

Chapter 6: Companies profiled

Airbiquity Inc

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv

Continental AG

Denso

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom

WirelessCar

ZF Friedrichshafen

