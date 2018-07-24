Investing Beyond Stocks and Bonds

Roseville, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - "There are wonderful investment opportunities that go far beyond traditional stocks and bonds," says Rick Gonsalves, President and Portfolio manager of AmericaFirst Capital Management," and AmericaFirst is never one to shy away from such opportunities."

"As the Portfolio Manager to our funds, it is my responsibility to minimize as much potential downside risk as I reasonably can without sacrificing upside potential." Gonsalves continued, "There will be times that stocks and bonds just won't be enough."

As a mutual fund portfolio manager within the alternative strategy space, Rick Gonsalves noted there is one area of special interest to him.

"If you take a look at some of the better-known Private Equity and Venture Capital indices, you will see positive performance in years that stocks lost money. I owe it to my investors to consider such investments when appropriate," Gonsalves noted. "As an example, the Cambridge Associates US Venture Capital Index pooled return was positive at 13.22% in 2008 even though stocks lost nearly 40%."

One such opportunity is Moneta Ventures, a Folsom, CA-based venture capital firm that invests in promising early-stage companies in underserved markets.

"Moneta Ventures is very impressive," states Gonsalves. "They invest in young companies in key industries such as healthcare and consumer applications that have moved beyond the initial seed stage. Their last fund earned returns for its investors that exceeded the returns of most venture capital indices over the same period of time." Gonsalves added "I also like that Moneta Ventures diversifies into defensive sectors such as Healthcare. Many Venture Capital and Private Equity funds zero in on more cyclical industries which may carry cyclical risks."

Rick Gonsalves continued, "To a degree, we have become robots in this industry. We are all looking for the Holy Grail of investments by trying a million different ways to own stocks and bonds. But when it is all said and done, we are at the mercy of the stock and bond markets - no matter how many ways we try to slice and dice it. AmericaFirst is trying to move beyond the old models and add more alternative methods to the investment experience."

To learn more about AmericaFirst Capital Management and their suite of mutual funds, visit their website at www.AmericaFirstFunds.com. To learn more about Moneta Ventures, visit their website at www.MonetaVentures.com.

