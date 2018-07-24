HONG KONG, July 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital identity creation platform Blockpass has announced it is listing its native utility token, PASS, on four confirmed exchanges. Having begun with Cryptopia this week, PASS in the coming weeks will be listed on Gatecoin, HitBTC and Lykke with more exchanges to follow.PASS tokens are ERC20 standard tokens that function as discount vouchers for the Blockpass identity application. Blockpass will issue a finite number of 1 billion PASS tokens of which 250 million PASS tokens will be available for purchase during the Initial Token Distribution Event (TDE) from authorised distributors up until November 30 this year. The PASS tokens available from distributor partners throughout the Initial TDE will be priced at 0.40 Euro per PASS token.As a self-sovereign identity platform, users are able to establish, verify, store and manage their own identities, maintaining full control over all data involved. Blockpass released its fully functioning mobile application for iOS and Android at the end of April.Blockpass will continue to run an airdrop campaign with partner Infinito Wallet until 12 August 2018, and each participant in the PASS airdrop will receive 40 PASS tokens."Blockpass is always working to build our ecosystem of compliant, innovative solutions and offerings," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "Listing the PASS Token on these key exchanges means that we are able to expand that offering, and continue to bring new users into the Blockpass ecosystem, increasing the value of our offering to our partners."Blockpass has announced a number of key partnerships in recent month, including the establishment of a world-first advanced blockchain identity research laboratory, the Blockpass identity Lab, in collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassMedia contact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.