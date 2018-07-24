The "Technologies Impacting the Future of Energy and Utility Sector in Poland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Energy and Power Systems TOE covers innovations and developments impacting the future of the energy and utility sector in Poland. Innovations profiled include waste plastic recycling, soft magnetic nanoceramics, agro-lighting technology, heat intensification, and smart building solutions including EV smart charging, which enables effective energy consumption. The TOE also focuses on developments in wind energy, such as a lightweight wind turbine blade and wind asset management for enhancing wind farm profitability.

The Energy and Power Systems (EPS) TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas.

Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

Key Topics Covered:

Comprehensive Solution for Wind Asset Management Process for Converting Plastic Waste to Fully Refined Diesel and Gasoline Fractions Web-based System for Innovative Energy Savings in Buildings Smart Asset Tracking Increases Use of Space and Process Efficiency Agriculture Lighting Technology with Extremely High-energy Efficiency Smart Home System for Efficient Electricity Usage Soft Magnetic Nanoceramics Allows to Reduce Size and Weight of Electric Devices Lightweight Wind Turbine Blade with High Durability Management Platform for Electric Vehicle Charging Services Technology for Increasing of Efficiency of Heat Generating Devices Industry Contacts



