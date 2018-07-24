Appian Corporation: Appian Announces New Integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced integration with Google Cloud's new Contact Center AI, a solution that combines multiple AI products to improve customer service experience and the productivity of contact centers.This further demonstrates Appian's commitment to delivering an integrated customer experience across channels and customer touchpoints with Appian's Intelligent Contact Center (ICC) Platform (https://www.appian.com/platform/intelligent-contact-center/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=cec-2018).

The Appian ICC platform provides native and integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, based on a low-code platform, for building omni-channel customer engagement, case management, and intelligent automation solutions. Through this partnership, Appian ICC customers will be able to integrate into the three main products of Google's Cloud Contact Center AI; Virtual Agent, Agent Assist and Analytics. These tools leverage AI bots to interact with customers, manage the bots to ensure proper function and analyze all activity to maximize the customer experience, while ICC uses Appian Records to give these bots a complete view of the customer in every interaction.

Key features of Appian's integration with Contact Center AI include:

Unified Agent Experience with Omni-Channel Integrations - It is now possible to integrate with Google Cloud for telephony, chat, text message and social media with Appian's dynamic case management and intelligent automation capabilities to streamline the customer experience and speed up case resolution.

- It is now possible to integrate with Google Cloud for telephony, chat, text message and social media with Appian's dynamic case management and intelligent automation capabilities to streamline the customer experience and speed up case resolution. Robust Intelligent Automation: Automating tasks increases the productivity and effectiveness of agents. When leveraging Appian's Business Process Management (BPM), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and AI to orchestrate processes, integrate systems, and apply business rules contact centers are able to intelligently automate any agent and customer interaction.

Automating tasks increases the productivity and effectiveness of agents. When leveraging Appian's Business Process Management (BPM), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and AI to orchestrate processes, integrate systems, and apply business rules contact centers are able to intelligently automate any agent and customer interaction. Dynamic Case Management - Customers can achieve a single view of the customer and support high-end problem solving for complex interactions. Appian unifies the interactions between people, process, data, and content to create powerful interface that arms agents with provide accurate information and reach resolution faster.

- Customers can achieve a single view of the customer and support high-end problem solving for complex interactions. Appian unifies the interactions between people, process, data, and content to create powerful interface that arms agents with provide accurate information and reach resolution faster. Low-Code Cloud Platform - Appian customers can adopt a cloud strategy with a low-code application development platform allowing for rapid delivery and adaptive change on enterprise applications that meet security, confidentiality and compliance controls.

"Appian provides customers a powerful, low-code platform to help them improve their customers' satisfaction, and increase their operational and agent efficiencies in the contact center," said Medhat Galal, VP of Product Solutions. "By integrating with Google Cloud Contact Center AI, we bring strong AI-Powered applications to the contact center market that can be leveraged for a powerful customer experience."

The results customers have garnered using Appian's platform showcase the tremendous value and impact intelligent automation can have on an organization. A well-known global financial services company reported an increase of 64% in customer satisfaction scores within just one month by prioritizing omni-channel customer engagement. They integrated systems and channels into one cohesive interface. In addition, one of the largest insurers in the UK leveraged Appian's intelligent automation to reinvent their contact center operations and improve customer satisfaction. The impact has been a nine times acceleration in customer service response time and 40% operational cost savings.

"Contact Center AI empowers enterprises to use AI to complement and enhance their contact centers," said Rajen Sheth, Director of Product Management. "Google Cloud's goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to use AI for contact centers through our relationships with key partners like Appian."

For more information, visit Appian's website (https://www.appian.com/platform/intelligent-contact-center/).

