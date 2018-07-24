

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Higher treasury yields and speculation about gradual rate hikes by the Federal Reserve kept a check on gold's upside on Tuesday.



Earlier in the day, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest in five weeks on speculation of a shift in Bank of Japan's monetary policy. Also, it is widely expected that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates gradually, despite Trump voicing his disagreement on the central bank's take on interest rates.



Fairly strong equity markets amid earnings optimism too kept traders away from the yellow metal.



Gold futures spent some time in positive territory when dollar was under some pressure earlier in the session, but never really looked set for a move higher and was mostly moving in a very narrow range.



Gold futures for August ended down $0.10 at $1,225.50 an ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after edging up to $1.229.60 an ounce.



The dollar index, which slipped and breached the 94.20 level, recovered subsequently and was seen hovering around 94.40, little changed from previous close.



Silver futures for September ended at $15.520 an ounce, while copper futures settled at $2.8105 per pound, gaining about 2.3%.



Traders are looking ahead to U.S. economic growth data, due on Friday.



