Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA Announces Creation of New Pet Food Council

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the creation of a new Pet Food Council, joining the Association's existing five industry Councils including Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Meat and Prepared Foods. FPSA Councils form the backbone of the Association with each group having representation on the Board of Directors and helping to guide all programs to that they are relevant for all major industry segments.

"This decision is the result of over two years of research into industry trends, attendance growth at PROCESS EXPO and focus groups of FPSA members," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "Based on robust growth in this dynamic segment, the FPSA Board of Directors unanimously voted to create our first new Council in the last twelve years and we are very excited about it. This new Council will meet over the coming months with the objective of electing their leadership and deciding what they want to achieve."

"Participation in FPSA Councils is a valuable membership benefit," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "Since FPSA covers the entire spectrum of the food and beverage industry, Councils give members a chance to narrow in on their interests both in programs and more importantly in their networking. FPSA benefits by having each Council as a sounding board for programs within their particular segment. A number of FPSA members already sell within the pet food industry, making this an attractive addition for them while also creating a new recruitment opportunity for the Association."

Any FPSA member is eligible for a seat on the new Pet Food Council. If interested, please contact Ann Marie Penaranda, FPSA Marketing & Outreach Associate. (apenaranda@fpsa.org) or (703) 663-1213.

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. www.fpsa.org

