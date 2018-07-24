The "Selective Profile of Customer Choices in Vehicle Purchasing by Gender, NA and EU, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) always strive to provide customers with the features they seek in a new car. However, this becomes complicated when female and male buyers have different vehicle choices. By conducting a survey on customer preferences for new vehicles, OEMs can design vehicles in accordance with certain key customer considerations and preferences.

There is an exceptionally wide range of choices, among both female and male customers, for technologies and features in new vehicles, and OEMs are faced with the challenging task of providing customers with what they want in a new vehicle.

The study seeks to analyze the trends that are impacting the North American and European automotive industries, especially with regard to the difference in preferences between male and female new car buyers. It will highlight the differences on various aspects including vehicle brands, models, prices, and advanced technologies such as electric vehicle systems and future autonomous technologies. The study presents the current global passenger vehicle market scenario with an insight into how certain trends are expected to take shape by 2020.

It is particularly useful to note the differences in customer preferences by gender in terms of body styles and fuel choices for new vehicles. The current trend among new vehicle customers preferring sport utility vehicles (SUVs) is well-known in the automotive industry, and it will be interesting to know how this trend plays out among the users on the ground, even for the size of the SUV. Moreover, with new buyers moving toward petrol engine vehicles in markets that are popular for diesel, it will be interesting to note how this shift affects female and male new vehicle buyers.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary Key Findings

Gender-wise Vehicle Buying Preferences

Influence of Facebook on Vehicle Purchase Decision in EU

Fuel/Engine Type for Customers' Targeted Ideal Vehicle

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope and Objectives

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background and Methodology

3. Vehicle Purchase Decision Drivers

Important Attributes for Vehicle Purchase

Next Vehicle Purchase Segment and Budget

Budget for Next Vehicle by Vehicle Purchase Segment

Share of Current Vehicle Owners in Next Vehicle Purchase by Segments

Driving Dynamics Influencers

Vehicle and Driving Dynamics Feature Influencers Cars

Current Vehicle Owner Migration to Next Vehicles

4. Gender-based New Vehicle Preferences

Technology Adoption Level EU

Influence of Facebook on Vehicle Purchase Decisions EU

Preferred Financing or Payment Options by Gender North America

Preferred Financing or Payment Options by Gender Europe

Top Ideal Vehicle Brands by Purchasing Preferences

Vehicle Body Type Preference North America

Vehicle Body Type Preference Europe

Fuel/Engine Type for Customers' Targeted Ideal Vehicle

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Driving Dynamics 5 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities New Vehicle Purchasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Key Conclusions and Recommendations

Key Conclusions and So What Analysis

Top 3 Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4vg8g/na_and_eu?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005896/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Sales