Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, today reported unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Selected highlights of the company's financial performance are included below:

At period end June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 % Change Assets $ 529,399,121 $ 521,968,436 1.42 % Deposits $ 444,814,272 $ 439,423,322 1.23 % Loans, net $ 310,354,029 $ 294,360,392 5.43 % Total capital $ 84,190,700 $ 81,922,879 2.77 % Book value per share $ 29.92 $ 29.11 2.78 % Total capital to total assets 15.90 % 15.69 % Loans to deposits 69.77 % 66.99 %

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 % Change Average assets $ 511,563,261 $ 484,702,854 5.54 % Average deposits $ 428,145,220 $ 400,776,779 6.83 % Average equity $ 83,173,726 $ 80,967,364 2.73 % Net interest income $ 8,590,678 $ 7,811,513 9.97 % Income before taxes $ 4,522,866 $ 4,226,031 7.02 % Net income $ 3,433,017 $ 2,718,031 26.31 % Net income per share $ 1.22 $ 0.96 27.08 % Stock Repurchased Number of shares - 69,210 -100.00 % Repurchase amount $ - $ 1,857,805 -100.00 % Average price per share $ - $ 26.84 -100.00 % Ratios Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 8.26 % 6.71 % Efficiency ratio 57.27 % 52.84 %

Total assets were $529.4 million at June 30, 2018, which is an increase of $7.4 million or 1.4% since December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets during the six months ended June 30, 2018 is primarily the result of continued organic growth in deposits which increased to $444.8 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of $5.4 million or 1.2% since December 31, 2017. Deposit growth was primarily deployed into the loan portfolio as the Company continued to experience growth in net loans, which increased $16.0 million or 5.4% since December 31, 2017 and totaled $310.4 million at June 30, 2018. Loan growth in the 1st half of 2018 is a combination of new loan originations and seasonal borrowing by customers who operate tourism based businesses in the local beach resort areas.

Average assets for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $26.9 million or 5.5% compared to the same period in the previous year. The increase in average assets is the result of continued organic growth in average deposits which increased to $428.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $27.4 million or 6.8% compared to the same period last year. Significant fluctuations in deposits can occur from period to period due to customer activity, and therefore a comparison of average deposits provides a better measurement of overall deposit activity.

Net income growth for the six months ended June 30, 2018 outpaced growth in average assets and average equity during the same period. This resulted in an increase in Return on Average Assets from 1.12% to 1.34% and an increase in Return on Equity from 6.71% to 8.26% compared to the same period in the previous year. Net income per share increased 27.1% to $1.22 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $0.96 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Income before taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $4.5 million, an increase of $297 thousand or 7.0% compared to the same period last year. The primary contributor to the increase in income before taxes was a $779 thousand or 10.0% increase in net interest income resulting from a combination of organic loan growth, higher investment yields and increases in the Federal Funds interest rate. In addition, non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased $366 thousand or 31.6% primarily as a result of a $389 thousand gain recognized upon the sale of an investment security in the 1st quarter of 2018. Partially offsetting the increase in non-interest income was an $869 thousand or 18.4% increase in non-interest expense, primarily as the result of a $411 thousand loss recorded in the 1st quarter of 2018 related to an unauthorized wire transfer by a bank employee. The unauthorized wire transfer was previously disclosed as a subsequent event in the Company's 2017 financial statements and further discussed in Company's 1st quarter 2018 earnings release. At this time, management believes that the financial impact of the unauthorized wire transfer has been fully recorded. The increase in non-interest expense associated with the unauthorized wire loss was also the primary reason the Company's efficiency ratio increased to 57.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 as compared to 52.8% the same period last year. The remaining $458 thousand increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to the Company's expansion into the Eastern Shore of Virginia market with a branch location in Chincoteague, Virginia and a Loan Production Office in Onley, Virginia.

Net income for six months ended June 30, 2018 was $3.4 million, an increase of $715 thousand or 26.3% compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was a result of the $297 thousand increase in income before taxes as noted above and a $418 thousand reduction in income tax expense. In December 2017, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was enacted, which decreased the Company's federal income tax rate from 34% to 21% beginning January 1, 2018. As a result, the Company's effective income tax rate has dropped from 34.4% in 2017 to an estimated 24.1% for 2018.

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 11 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company also has a loan production office located in Onley, Virginia.

