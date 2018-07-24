Virginia Partners Bank Reports Results of Operations for the Second Quarter 2018

FREDERICKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Virginia Partners Bank (OTCQX: PTRS) (the "Bank") reported net income of $613 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a 58.4% increase when compared to net income of $387 thousand for the same period in 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Bank reported net income of $1.1 million, a 33.8% increase when compared to net income of $827 thousand for the same period in 2017. The increase in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same periods in 2017, was driven by increases in net interest income, due primarily to loan and deposit growth, and noninterest income, lower income tax expense, and partially offset by higher provision for loan losses and noninterest expense. The Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were directly impacted by the inclusion of Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which the Bank acquired a 51% ownership interest in effective January 1, 2018. In addition, the Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were positively impacted by the enactment of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" on December 22, 2017. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which permanently lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, resulted in the Bank incurring less income tax expense in the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 when compared to the same periods of 2017.
Total assets as of June 30, 2018 were $417.3 million, an increase of $44.1 million or 11.8% from June 30, 2017. Over the same period, gross loans held for investment increased 17.9% to $315.8 million, total deposits increased 17.4% to $349.3 million including growth in non-interest bearing deposits of 24.6% to $53.3 million, and total equity increased 13.2% to $41.1 million. In addition, due to the strong growth in core deposits, the Bank has been able to reduce its utilization of wholesale time deposits and FHLB Advances. As of June 30, 2018, wholesale time deposits and FHLB Advances were $24.0 million and $23.0 million, respectively, which represent decreases of 24.5% and 37.8%, respectively, from June 30, 2017. All of the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements.
"I am pleased with our Bank's results during the first half of 2018 and the continued bank-wide focus to grow our core community banking business and improve profitability," said Lloyd B. Harrison, III, Virginia Partners Bank President & CEO. "Net income for the second quarter of 2018 improved by $121 thousand or 24.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2018 and was primarily driven by higher net interest income and partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses. Building upon our momentum from the first quarter of 2018, we generated loan and deposit growth of 5.7% and 2.2%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2018, which outpaced our internal targets. Given the growth activity we are seeing in our existing markets and our emphasis on total relationship banking, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver solid growth throughout the second half of 2018. Bank-wide, we are committed to the continued evaluation and implementation of strategies that focus on achieving scale in the community bank space, reducing noninterest expenses and increasing profitability going forward which we believe will be the keys to our long term success and increasing shareholder value."
About Virginia Partners Bank
Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, the bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with a branch office in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, visit www.vapartnersbank.com.
For further information, please contact Lloyd B. Harrison, III, President & CEO, at 540-899-2234.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are based on assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of management, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are generally identifiable by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "may," "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release may include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated future financial performance, funding sources including loan portfolio composition, deposit and loan growth, adequacy of the allowance for loan losses and future provisions for loan losses, investment securities portfolio composition and future performance, strategic business initiatives and future tax savings or other effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of or changes in: management's efforts to maintain asset quality and control operating expenses; the quality, composition and growth of the loan and investment securities portfolios; interest rates; and general economic and financial market conditions. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements contained herein. We have based our forward-looking statements on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this earnings release. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, because the beliefs, assumptions, expectations and projections about future events on which they are based may, and often do, differ materially from actual events and, in many cases, are outside of our control. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.
Virginia Partners Bank
Balance Sheet
Unaudited
June 30,
2018
June 30,
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,843,510
|$
|5,743,914
Federal funds sold
|-
|2,565,000
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
Investment securities - taxable
|74,310,778
|72,705,517
Investment securities - tax-exempt
|7,953,355
|11,260,360
Loans held for sale
|1,719,978
|-
Loans, net of unearned income
|315,818,250
|267,811,229
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(3,914,848)
|(3,302,465)
Premises and equipment, net
|3,920,617
|4,060,064
Accrued interest receivable
|948,646
|796,995
Deferred income taxes, net
|1,533,598
|1,554,354
Bank owned life insurance
|7,496,825
|7,269,996
Other assets
|689,779
|776,556
Total Assets
|$
|417,320,488
|$
|373,241,520
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|53,256,674
|$
|42,729,439
Interest bearing demand deposits
|18,985,673
|16,814,700
Savings and money market deposits
|121,346,954
|87,487,758
Time deposits - retail
|131,757,287
|118,877,965
Time deposits - wholesale
|23,982,000
|31,750,000
Total deposits
|349,328,588
|297,659,862
FHLB Advances
|23,000,000
|37,000,000
Federal funds purchased
|1,604,000
|-
Other borrowings
|1,478,337
|1,515,835
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|815,938
|748,074
Total Liabilities
|376,226,863
|336,923,771
EQUITY
Common stock
|19,785,905
|17,104,145
Capital surplus
|18,562,728
|16,479,906
Retained earnings
|2,810,211
|2,028,691
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|600,198
|-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,771,562)
|(121,983)
Net income
|1,106,145
|826,990
Total Equity
|41,093,625
|36,317,749
Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|417,320,488
|$
|373,241,520
Virginia Partners Bank
Statement of Income
Unaudited
For the Quarter Ending
June 30,
For the Six Months Ending
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
INTEREST INCOME
Interest on loans
|$
|3,683,080
|$
|2,984,717
|$
|7,140,792
|$
|5,922,001
Fees on loans
|120,766
|118,765
|249,135
|185,139
Interest on federal funds sold
|13,036
|3,481
|21,181
|9,081
Interest on deposits with banks
|13,647
|10,116
|25,888
|20,758
Investment securities - taxable
|481,890
|476,694
|871,560
|970,206
Investment securities - tax-exempt
|42,376
|64,091
|84,753
|117,746
Total interest income
|4,354,795
|3,657,864
|8,393,309
|7,224,931
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest bearing demand deposits
|9,328
|8,139
|18,070
|16,167
Savings and money market deposits
|152,765
|89,403
|273,256
|176,412
Time deposits - retail
|535,604
|418,623
|1,049,342
|799,628
Time deposits - wholesale
|92,904
|118,529
|184,152
|179,340
Total interest expense on deposits
|790,601
|634,694
|1,524,820
|1,171,547
FHLB Advances
|97,108
|111,677
|196,873
|245,951
Warehouse line
|9,561
|-
|16,618
|-
Interest on other borrowings
|27,689
|28,928
|56,826
|57,866
Total interest expense
|924,959
|775,299
|1,795,137
|1,475,364
Net interest income
|3,429,836
|2,882,565
|6,598,172
|5,749,567
Provision for loan losses
|213,000
|34,845
|313,000
|90,845
Net interest income after provision
|3,216,836
|2,847,720
|6,285,172
|5,658,722
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges and fees
|82,385
|74,740
|152,713
|142,075
Securities (losses) gains, net
|(12,500)
|1,898
|(12,500)
|5,384
(Loss) gain on the sale of assets
|-
|(1,520)
|-
|47,934
Mortgage banking income
|251,544
|3,515
|445,153
|31,197
Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies
|55,381
|39,979
|109,833
|79,122
Other noninterest income
|11,143
|12,247
|29,072
|16,494
Total noninterest income
|387,953
|130,859
|724,271
|322,206
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
|1,575,184
|1,286,693
|3,121,689
|2,537,812
Occupancy and equipment expense
|243,109
|222,912
|505,946
|459,940
Professional services
|193,330
|183,490
|380,738
|318,880
Data processing
|299,634
|296,918
|605,250
|627,291
Promotion and marketing
|57,975
|46,275
|115,950
|95,550
FDIC assessment
|32,000
|43,558
|77,400
|54,114
Other operating expense
|463,773
|361,269
|879,919
|721,100
Total noninterest expense
|2,865,005
|2,441,115
|5,686,892
|4,814,687
Consolidated income before income taxes
|739,784
|537,464
|1,322,551
|1,166,241
Income tax expense
|139,822
|150,209
|253,207
|339,251
Consolidated net income
|$
|599,962
|$
|387,255
|$
|1,069,344
|$
|826,990
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|13,514
|-
|36,801
|-
Net income
|$
|613,476
|$
|387,255
|$
|1,106,145
|$
|826,990
SOURCE: Virginia Partners Bank