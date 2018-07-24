Virginia Partners Bank Reports Results of Operations for the Second Quarter 2018

FREDERICKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Virginia Partners Bank (OTCQX: PTRS) (the "Bank") reported net income of $613 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a 58.4% increase when compared to net income of $387 thousand for the same period in 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Bank reported net income of $1.1 million, a 33.8% increase when compared to net income of $827 thousand for the same period in 2017. The increase in net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same periods in 2017, was driven by increases in net interest income, due primarily to loan and deposit growth, and noninterest income, lower income tax expense, and partially offset by higher provision for loan losses and noninterest expense. The Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were directly impacted by the inclusion of Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which the Bank acquired a 51% ownership interest in effective January 1, 2018. In addition, the Bank's results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were positively impacted by the enactment of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" on December 22, 2017. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which permanently lowered the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, resulted in the Bank incurring less income tax expense in the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 when compared to the same periods of 2017.

Total assets as of June 30, 2018 were $417.3 million, an increase of $44.1 million or 11.8% from June 30, 2017. Over the same period, gross loans held for investment increased 17.9% to $315.8 million, total deposits increased 17.4% to $349.3 million including growth in non-interest bearing deposits of 24.6% to $53.3 million, and total equity increased 13.2% to $41.1 million. In addition, due to the strong growth in core deposits, the Bank has been able to reduce its utilization of wholesale time deposits and FHLB Advances. As of June 30, 2018, wholesale time deposits and FHLB Advances were $24.0 million and $23.0 million, respectively, which represent decreases of 24.5% and 37.8%, respectively, from June 30, 2017. All of the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements.

"I am pleased with our Bank's results during the first half of 2018 and the continued bank-wide focus to grow our core community banking business and improve profitability," said Lloyd B. Harrison, III, Virginia Partners Bank President & CEO. "Net income for the second quarter of 2018 improved by $121 thousand or 24.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2018 and was primarily driven by higher net interest income and partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses. Building upon our momentum from the first quarter of 2018, we generated loan and deposit growth of 5.7% and 2.2%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2018, which outpaced our internal targets. Given the growth activity we are seeing in our existing markets and our emphasis on total relationship banking, we believe that we are well positioned to deliver solid growth throughout the second half of 2018. Bank-wide, we are committed to the continued evaluation and implementation of strategies that focus on achieving scale in the community bank space, reducing noninterest expenses and increasing profitability going forward which we believe will be the keys to our long term success and increasing shareholder value."

About Virginia Partners Bank

Virginia Partners Bank, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, was founded in 2008 and has three branches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, the bank trades under the name Maryland Partners Bank (a division of Virginia Partners Bank), and operates a full service branch and commercial banking office in La Plata, Maryland and a Loan Production Office in Annapolis, Maryland. Virginia Partners Bank also owns a controlling stake in Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC, which is a residential mortgage company headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, with a branch office in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, visit www.vapartnersbank.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are based on assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of management, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are generally identifiable by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "may," "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release may include, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated future financial performance, funding sources including loan portfolio composition, deposit and loan growth, adequacy of the allowance for loan losses and future provisions for loan losses, investment securities portfolio composition and future performance, strategic business initiatives and future tax savings or other effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of or changes in: management's efforts to maintain asset quality and control operating expenses; the quality, composition and growth of the loan and investment securities portfolios; interest rates; and general economic and financial market conditions. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements contained herein. We have based our forward-looking statements on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this earnings release. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, because the beliefs, assumptions, expectations and projections about future events on which they are based may, and often do, differ materially from actual events and, in many cases, are outside of our control. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Virginia Partners Bank

Balance Sheet

Unaudited

June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,843,510 $ 5,743,914 Federal funds sold - 2,565,000 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 2,000,000 2,000,000 Investment securities - taxable 74,310,778 72,705,517 Investment securities - tax-exempt 7,953,355 11,260,360 Loans held for sale 1,719,978 - Loans, net of unearned income 315,818,250 267,811,229 Less: Allowance for loan losses (3,914,848)

(3,302,465)

Premises and equipment, net 3,920,617 4,060,064 Accrued interest receivable 948,646 796,995 Deferred income taxes, net 1,533,598 1,554,354 Bank owned life insurance 7,496,825 7,269,996 Other assets 689,779 776,556 Total Assets $ 417,320,488 $ 373,241,520 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 53,256,674 $ 42,729,439 Interest bearing demand deposits 18,985,673 16,814,700 Savings and money market deposits 121,346,954 87,487,758 Time deposits - retail 131,757,287 118,877,965 Time deposits - wholesale 23,982,000 31,750,000 Total deposits 349,328,588 297,659,862 FHLB Advances 23,000,000 37,000,000 Federal funds purchased 1,604,000 - Other borrowings 1,478,337 1,515,835 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 815,938 748,074 Total Liabilities 376,226,863 336,923,771 EQUITY Common stock 19,785,905 17,104,145 Capital surplus 18,562,728 16,479,906 Retained earnings 2,810,211 2,028,691 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 600,198 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,771,562)

(121,983)

Net income 1,106,145 826,990 Total Equity 41,093,625 36,317,749 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 417,320,488 $ 373,241,520

Virginia Partners Bank

Statement of Income

Unaudited

For the Quarter Ending June 30, For the Six Months Ending June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest on loans $ 3,683,080 $ 2,984,717 $ 7,140,792 $ 5,922,001 Fees on loans 120,766 118,765 249,135 185,139 Interest on federal funds sold 13,036 3,481 21,181 9,081 Interest on deposits with banks 13,647 10,116 25,888 20,758 Investment securities - taxable 481,890 476,694 871,560 970,206 Investment securities - tax-exempt 42,376 64,091 84,753 117,746 Total interest income 4,354,795 3,657,864 8,393,309 7,224,931 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest bearing demand deposits 9,328 8,139 18,070 16,167 Savings and money market deposits 152,765 89,403 273,256 176,412 Time deposits - retail 535,604 418,623 1,049,342 799,628 Time deposits - wholesale 92,904 118,529 184,152 179,340 Total interest expense on deposits 790,601 634,694 1,524,820 1,171,547 FHLB Advances 97,108 111,677 196,873 245,951 Warehouse line 9,561 - 16,618 - Interest on other borrowings 27,689 28,928 56,826 57,866 Total interest expense 924,959 775,299 1,795,137 1,475,364 Net interest income 3,429,836 2,882,565 6,598,172 5,749,567 Provision for loan losses 213,000 34,845 313,000 90,845 Net interest income after provision 3,216,836 2,847,720 6,285,172 5,658,722 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 82,385 74,740 152,713 142,075 Securities (losses) gains, net (12,500)

1,898 (12,500)

5,384 (Loss) gain on the sale of assets - (1,520)

- 47,934 Mortgage banking income 251,544 3,515 445,153 31,197 Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies 55,381 39,979 109,833 79,122 Other noninterest income 11,143 12,247 29,072 16,494 Total noninterest income 387,953 130,859 724,271 322,206 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 1,575,184 1,286,693 3,121,689 2,537,812 Occupancy and equipment expense 243,109 222,912 505,946 459,940 Professional services 193,330 183,490 380,738 318,880 Data processing 299,634 296,918 605,250 627,291 Promotion and marketing 57,975 46,275 115,950 95,550 FDIC assessment 32,000 43,558 77,400 54,114 Other operating expense 463,773 361,269 879,919 721,100 Total noninterest expense 2,865,005 2,441,115 5,686,892 4,814,687 Consolidated income before income taxes 739,784 537,464 1,322,551 1,166,241 Income tax expense 139,822 150,209 253,207 339,251 Consolidated net income $ 599,962 $ 387,255 $ 1,069,344 $ 826,990 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 13,514 - 36,801 - Net income $ 613,476 $ 387,255 $ 1,106,145 $ 826,990

