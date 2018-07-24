Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per ordinary share payable on or shortly after September 5, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on August 21, 2018. The ex-dividend date will be August 20, 2018.

