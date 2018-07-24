Hyatt Regency Budapest will mark the brand's entry into the Hungarian capital

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Városház Utca Projekt Ingatlanforgalmazó Kft. for the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Budapest, Hungary. The 231-room property is expected to open in early 2020.

Hyatt Regency Budapest will be located in the landmark building Postapalota, the former postal office on Petofi Sándor Street. Situated near the vibrant Váci Street and a five-minute walk to the Danube river, this upscale hotel will provide the perfect setting for business and leisure travelers to connect with the city.

"The development of Hyatt Regency Budapest demonstrates Hyatt's commitment to growing the Hyatt Regency brand footprint throughout Central and Eastern Europe," said Takuya Aoyama, vice president development, Eastern Europe, Russia CIS at Hyatt. "We look forward to working with Városház Utca Projekt Ingatlanforgalmazó Kft and believe business and leisure travelers will find the Hyatt Regency Budapest to be intuitive and seamless throughout their stay in the city."

Hyatt Regency Budapest will be an ideal destination for every occasion from business meetings to memorable family vacations. The hotel will offer spacious guest rooms, generous business facilities with a 4,197 square foot ballroom and more than 6,673 square feet of meeting space. Further amenities include a lavish spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an indoor swimming pool. The hotel's bar and restaurant will be situated within the inner courtyard of the former post office building, offering guests a space to collaborate and socialize with colleagues, relax with friends or family, and recharge during their busy stay in the city.

"We are delighted to bring this landmark building back to life," said Dr. Michael Hutter, owner of Városház Utca Projekt Ingatlanforgalmazó Kft. "We believe the globally recognized Hyatt Regency brand will help further transform Petofi Sándor Street to become a sought-after destination for shopping, dining and culture. It's an honor for us to be part of this process and we believe the hotel will be a successfull development."

Hyatt Regency Budapest adds to Hyatt's growing brand footprint in Hungary and Central Eastern Europe, which will include the recently announced Párisi Udvar, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, located on Ferenciek Square on the Pest side of the city. Further additions in the region will include Hyatt Regency Zadar Maraska, Croatia and Hyatt Regency Sofia, Bulgaria.

For more information, please visit www.hyattregency.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit www.hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with AtHyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Residence Club and exhalebrand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

About Városház Utca Projekt Ingatlanforgalmazó Kf

Városház Utca Projekt Ingatlanforgalmazó Kft, belongs to the Dr. Hutter company group, owned by Mr. Dr. Michael J. Hutter, with a broad international business portfolio. Among others, to the Dr. Hutter company group belong several exclusive 4* superior and 5* hotels and resorts in best locations worldwide in partnership with Private Palace Resorts in Malta (https://www.privatepalacehotels.com), renowned Private Clinics in Germany (http://www.eilenriedeklinik.de/ , https://www.klinik-am-zuckerberg.de/ ), supplier for medical goods (http://www.compri-laser-systems.com/) and a publishing company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

