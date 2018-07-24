

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.41 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $4.02 billion from $3.70 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.41 and $1.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.11 to $4.45 Bln



