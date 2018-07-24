

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $107.13 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $83.84 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $634.36 million from $573.37 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $107.13 Mln. vs. $83.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $634.36 Mln vs. $573.37 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.27 - $5.35



