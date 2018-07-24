

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.29 billion, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $2.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $2.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.68 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.62



