Datawatch Corporation: CORRECTING and REPLACING - Datawatch Unveils Enterprise-Ready Data Intelligence Features With Latest Release of Datawatch Swarm

Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) today announced that Datawatch Swarm, the industry's first enterprise data intelligence platform, is offering corporations new deployment options to fuel their self-service analytics initiatives and capture the full return of their business intelligence investments. The new release aligns directly with enterprises' needs for flexible, scalable and collaborative infrastructure and also provides multi-tenancy and SaaS deployment options for Datawatch partners.

"Datawatch Swarm is designed to empower business analysts, while also meeting the data governance needs of the enterprise's IT department. It fills the void in the corporate data stacks by connecting the IT and data governance tenets to the self-service and predictive analytics needs of business analysts," said Jon Pilkington, chief product officer, Datawatch. "The collaborative nature of the solution and centralized data management platform allow analysts to quickly find, prepare, analyze and visualize the right data for business intelligence and analytical purposes. By creating an enterprise-wide data community, our Swarm customers are achieving true collaboration, agility and expedited outcomes that drive better business decisions and operational processes."

Datawatch Swarm offers a full suite of enterprise features that supports the needs and goals of IT and business intelligence teams of the world's largest corporations. These latest features include:

Scalable Linux deployments - Offers enterprises cluster load balancing, fault tolerance and configuration management, allowing IT to easily implement Swarm across all departments.

Kubernetes containerization - Automates the distribution, scaling and management of the Swarm platform for all business users and analysts to ensure proper data governance and sharing of data, models and outcomes in the centralized data management platform.

Wider integrations and enterprise deployment support- Adds integrations to key enterprise technologies, such as single sign-on, to provide a friction-free, user-friendly experience for employees to encourage data sharing and collaboration.

The recent Dresner Advisory Services report, "2018 Data Catalog Market Study," which examines current and future use of data catalogs, governance and collaboration, ranked Datawatch as one of the top solutions for market-leading collaboration features with powerful administrative and governance tools that aligns enterprises.

"As our study found, close to half of all analysts are struggling to locate and access data, which greatly impacts their success in deriving business intelligence insights. Additionally, more then 70 percent stated that governing content creation and sharing is critical and leads to greater consistency, accuracy and data management," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

By combining a centralized data marketplace with data preparation, cataloging and governance features, Datawatch Swarm is the first multi-tenant, cloud-ready enterprise platform that transforms how business analysts interact with and perceive data. The solution amplifies existing investments in business intelligence, data lakes, data warehouses, master data management platforms and catalogs with advanced data preparation and socialization technology to solve analytical challenges. Swarm provides a centralized data management platform offering strong governance for IT teams and collaboration features for business analysts to create, access, validate and share governed, trustworthy datasets, models and outcomes across departments.

