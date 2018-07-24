CNH Industrial N.V.: Iveco Defence Vehicles, shareholder of the Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium (CIO), is awarded a contract to deliver ten Centauro II Armored Vehicles to the Italian Army

London, July 24, 2018

The Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium (CIO), which includes Iveco Defence Vehicles, the latter being a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), has signed a contract with the Italian Army for the first tranche of ten Centauro II Vehicles, (named by the Italian Army as "New Blindo Centauro"). The contract was signed on July 24, 2018 in the presence of the Italian Army Chief of Staff and of the Land Armaments Director by the Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) senior management at Guidoni Palace, headquarters of the General Secretariat of Defence and of the National Armaments Directorate.

The Centauro II marks a major step forward compared to the previous Centauro I, in terms of power, observation capability, mobility, ergonomics, firing range, communication and maximum crew protection.

Equipped with a new power pack delivering over 700hp and with H-drive architecture, a hallmark of the 8x8 Centauro range, Centauro II features an entirely digital system and a new generation turret mounting with a 120 mm gun.

The result is a new concept of wheeled armored vehicle capable of operating in any scenario: from national security missions, to peace-keeping and support operations including all interventions involving the Italian Armed Forces.

The CIO contract, including vehicles, equipment and logistics, is worth 159 million euros, with some 65 million euros relating to Iveco Defence Vehicles.

This delivery is the first tranche of a total of 136 units.

