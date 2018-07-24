

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.25 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $4.01 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $38.99 billion from $39.84 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $38.99 Bln vs. $39.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX