

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $462 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $393 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $3.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $3.20 billion from $3.01 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $536 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.60 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.50 -Revenue (Q2): $3.20 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.



