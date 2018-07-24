

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $142.44 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $115.01 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Total System Services reported adjusted earnings of $203.80 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.2% to $1.01 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $203.80 Mln. vs. $158.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.40 Full year revenue guidance: $3.74 - $3.84 Bln



