

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $109.32 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $80.32 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $1.46 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



