

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $112.83 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $195.27 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Equity Residential reported adjusted earnings of $311.96 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $639.81 million from $612.48 million last year.



Equity Residential earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $311.96 Mln. vs. $294.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $639.81 Mln vs. $612.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.28



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX