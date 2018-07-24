sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

92,48 Euro		-0,52
-0,56 %
WKN: 923145 ISIN: US90328M1071 Ticker-Symbol: USJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,85
106,43
23:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC92,48-0,56 %