

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) reported that its Group net income for the first half of 2018 rose 3.7 percent to 618 million euros, from 596 million euros last year.



EBIT in the first half of 2018 totalled 1.644 billion euros. Comparable EBIT in the first half of 2018 totalled 1.728 billion euros, compared to 1.871 billion euros in the prior year.



The revenues of the first half of 2018 were 9.441 billion euros. The comparable revenues of the first half of 2018 totalled 9.512 billion euros, 2.7% down compared to the first half of 2017.



The Board of Directors has examined the financial implications that could derive from the Company's participation to the 5G auction and has started an evaluation process of the strategicoption related to its subsidiaries, confirming that the Persidera sale should continue.



On Wednesday July 25, 2018, at 2:00 PM CET (1:00 PM GMT) the Telecom Italia Group will present it's the second-quarter 2018 Results approved by the Board of Directors.



Separately, Bloomberg reported that Telecom Italia is considering asset sales, including undersea-cable business Sparkle.



The former phone monopoly is contemplating ways to free up cash that it could spend on cutting debt and paying dividends, the report said. As part of the retrenchment, the company also is looking to refocus on its home market.



