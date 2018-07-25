

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three consecutive trading days, gathering almost 140 points or 4.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,900-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic thanks to solid earnings news and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index soared 46.02 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 2,905.56 after trading between 2,862.27 and 2,911.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 24.15 points or 1.51 percent to end at 1,625.84.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.18 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.39 percent, China Life advanced 0.76 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.40 percent, PetroChina perked 1.47 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 3.96 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.80 percent, Poly Real Estate surged 3.28 percent, China Vanke advanced 2.65 percent and China Construction Bank was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is mixed as stocks opened higher Tuesday and mainly stayed that way, although the NASDAQ gave ground to finish in the red.



The Dow added 197.65 points or 0.79 percent to 25,241.94, while the NASDAQ fell 1.10 points or 0.01 percent to 7,840.77 and the S&P 500 gained 13.42 points or 0.48 percent to 2,820.40.



The early strength was the results of positive earnings news - particularly from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and drug giant Eli Lilly (LLY).



Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, as concerns about possible supply shortage resurfaced due to rising tension between the U.S. and Iran. Crude oil futures for September delivery settled at $68.52 a barrel, gaining $0.63 or 0.9 percent on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



