

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) said that it will increase its commitment to U.S. manufacturing with a $465 million investment to build one of the most technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities in the world in Portage, Michigan. This U.S. investment will strengthen Pfizer's capability to produce and supply critical, life-saving injectable medicines for patients around the world.



Known as Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP), the new, multi-story, 400,000-square-foot production facility will also support the area economy by creating an estimated 450 new jobsover the next several years. This expands Pfizer's presence in Portage, located in Kalamazoo County, where the company now employs more than 2,200 people at one of its largest plants.



MAP will incorporate the most technically advanced aseptic manufacturing equipment, systems and design, including multiple, self-contained modular manufacturing lines. This allows the manufacturing line in each module to be entirely separate from all other manufacturing lines. Groundbreaking is planned for spring 2019, with construction expected to be completed in 2021. After the facility is validated by regulatory agencies, production should begin in 2024.



