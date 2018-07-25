

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said that it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups.



Facebook's social network has been blocked in China since 2009, leading the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company to pursue other initiatives to gain a foothold. In January, Facebook signed an agreement with Chinese hardware company Xiaomi Corp. to produce a virtual reality headset only for the Chinese market.



Facebook's new China hub will be located in Hangzhou, home to Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , the owner of China's two most popular e-commerce sites and a major player in China's mobile internet ecosystem.



The hub will offer training and workshops to help developers and entrepreneurs in the region innovate and grow, a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement, and is similar to centers the company has established in countries including France, Brazil, and India.



