ZAGG Protocol and EduHash Announces Their First Strategic Partnership Into Korean Market

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This Partnership marks ZAGG Protocol's entry into South Korean Education sector

ZAGG Protocol signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EduHash, The KPA Education Group, Korea. The MoU was signed by Mr. Raj N Phani, Founder, ZAGG Protocol and Mr. KT Kang, Managing Director, EduHash. With this strategic partnership, ZAGG Protocol and EduHash will enable a seamless secure creation, redemption and exchange of value across verticals and provide affordable and effective solutions to manage their respective programs. The ZAGG Protocol will be integrated with EduHash and their 700,000 students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raj N Phani, Founder, ZAGG Protocol, said, "We are delighted to sign the agreement with the EduHash, The KPA Education Group. Through this strategic partnership ZAGG Protocol now enters the South Korea's Education market. It's our endeavour to offer the best services through our partners and create differentiators in the market. The tie up will help us to leverage GBRL assets of ZAGG Protocol and integrate our services. We look forward to working with EduHash and achieve greater success in the future."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. KT Kang, Managing Director, EduHash, said, "This strategic partnership will help EduHash to operate, execute and trade the decentralized protocol, GBRL Assets (Gift cards, Benefits, Rewards & Loyalty) and offer better services to our customers. We will be able to further improve our focus and provide a platform to EduHash to strengthen our functions in the long term."

About ZAGG Protocol:

ZAGG Protocol is founded by Raj N. Phani, a serial entrepreneur who has built successful businesses in the fields of Prepaid Payments, Internet, Retail and Brand Merchandising. ZAGG Protocol is building a powerful and flexible blockchain protocol for the GBRL Industry. The infrastructure is built for both consumers and businesses to seamlessly operate, execute and trade GBRL programs and assets on a global scale and make them liquid and monetizable. The protocol seamlessly evaluates the private and public transactions and accordingly executes the transaction over the global ledger or the private ledger. This seamless coexistence of public and private ledger on the blockchain provide the ideal platform for businesses, developers to bring powerful apps and services to end consumers.

