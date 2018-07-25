

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced late Tuesday that KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy met a primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial in head and neck cancer patients.



The pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 trial investigating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or HNSCC, met a primary endpoint of overall survival as monotherapy in patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1.



The company noted that treatment with KEYTRUDA monotherapy in these patients resulted in significantly longer OS compared to cetuximab in combination with platinum chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) plus 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU), the current standard of care for HNSCC in the first-line treatment setting.



At the time of the interim analysis, the dual-primary endpoint of progression-free-survival for patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 had not been reached.



These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities worldwide.



Based on the recommendation of the DMC, the trial will continue with no changes to evaluate KEYTRUDA monotherapy and KEYTRUDA in combination with platinum chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) plus 5-FU.



