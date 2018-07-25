

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported net income of 401 million euros in the second quarter of 2018, down 14% year-on-year. Profit before tax or income before income taxes under IFRS was 711 million euros, down 13% year-on-year.



Net revenues were 6.6 billion euros, essentially unchanged versus the second quarter of 2017 on a reported basis. Group net revenues included a positive impact of 56 million euros from Debt Valuation Adjustments (DVA), compared to a negative impact of 179 million euros from DVAs and spreads on the bank's own credit in the prior year quarter.



The company reaffirmed the bank's 2018 adjusted cost target of 23 billion euros, given progress made on the implementation of the strategy. In addition, the vast majority of bank levy charges were accounted for in the first quarter of the year.



The company believes the bank is on track to reduce the workforce, as previously announced, to below 93,000 by the end of 2018 and well below 90,000 by the end of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX