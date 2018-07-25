

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit climbed 78.4 percent to 405 million Swiss francs from last year's 227 million francs.



Earnings per share grew 46.5 percent to 5.39 francs from 3.68 francs last year.



Core profit was 493 million francs, compared to 304 million francs a year ago. Core earnings per share were 6.56 francs, compared to 4.93 francs a year ago.



Core EBITDA improved 40.7 percent to 802 million francs.



Sales for the period climbed 33.3 percent to 3.08 billion francs from last year's 2.31 billion francs, one year after the successful closing of the Capsugel acquisition. Organic sales growth was 8%.



Based on the strong half-Year 2018 results, Lonza upgraded its sales outlook for fiscal 2018 to mid- to high-single-digit growth on a comparable basis. CORE EBITDA margin for the year is expected to be comparable to the CORE EBITDA margin of 26% for Half-Year 2018.



Further, Lonza updated its Mid-Term Guidance 2022 by including an attractive ROIC target. The company now sees sales of 7.5 billion francs, and CORE EBITDA margin of 30%.



