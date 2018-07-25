

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Grupo Santander reported that its attributable profit to the Group for the first-half of 2018 rose to 3.75 billion euros from 3.62 billion euros in the same period last year. But, earnings per share declined to 0.216 euros from 0.231 euros last year.



Excluding the non-recurring items, underlying profit was 4.05 billion euros, 12% higher year-on-year and 25% excluding the exchange rate impact.



The evolution was positively affected by the incorporation of Banco Popular and the greater stake in Santander Asset Management and negatively by exchange rates and continued low interest rates in mature markets.



Net interest income was 16.93 billion euros, down from 17.01 billion euros in the previous year. But, net fee income was 5.89 billion euros up from 5.76 billion euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX