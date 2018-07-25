Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

25 July 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton (LSE: PCTN), the property investment company, today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018, of 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 9 August 2018

Record Date - 10 August 2018

Pay Date - 31 August 2018

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £678 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 360 occupiers (as at 30 June 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

