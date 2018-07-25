Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-07-25 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the documents received on July 24, 2018, Nasdaq Vilnius initiated the procedure for listing Medicinos bankas UAB bonds on Baltic Bond list. Issuer's full name Medicinos bankas UAB ------------------------------------------------------ Securities ISIN code LT0000432114 ------------------------------------------------------ Total nominal value of the issue 2 210 000 EUR ------------------------------------------------------ Number of securities 2 210 ------------------------------------------------------ List Baltic Bond list ------------------------------------------------------ The Nasdaq Vilnius resolution to be made regarding admission of these bonds to trading will be published separately. Base Prospectus and Final Terms of Medicinos bankas UAB are available in the attachment of this announcement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=686820