Outotec Oyj: Outotec's Half year financial report 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JULY 25, 2018 AT 9:00 AM

Half year financial report 2018

Strong growth in order intake and sales, profitability improving

"Good metal production levels and metal prices supported the demand for our minerals and metals processing technologies. Our order intake increased 13% during the first half of the year and 21% in the second quarter compared with the previous year's figures. Service orders also increased by 16% in the first half of the year and 18% in the second quarter. At the end of the second quarter, we received a significant biomass power plant order for our energy business.

Our sales increased 17% in the first half of the year and 25% in the second quarter from the comparison period in 2017. We still had some supply issues in services, which impacted service sales negatively. We are actively working with our suppliers to solve this matter.

The Minerals Processing segment continued to improve its result. The Metals, Energy & Water segment showed progress compared to last year, but remained unprofitable.

We simplified our organizational structure in the second quarter to support our long-term strategic targets. The new structure became operational on July 1. The simplification and good progress in our must-win battles are strengthening our customer focus, service business, product competitiveness and delivery capabilities, which is enabling better profitability.

The market remained positive, and we have good prospects in our sales funnel. Final decisions, particularly regarding large greenfield projects, are still progressing slowly," summarized President & CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

Summary of key figures



Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q4 EUR million 2018 2017 %1 %2 2018 2017 %1 %2 2017 Order intake 347.2 286.3 21 27 680.9 604.6 13 18 1,204.6 Service order intake 154.3 130.8 18 25 285.0 245.9 16 24 494.9 Order backlog at end of period 1,084.9 1,068.2 2 - 1,084.9 1,068.2 2 - 1,005.4 Sales 331.2 265.8 25 30 618.4 529.1 17 23 1,143.8 Service sales 109.2 109.6 -0 6 212.2 209.0 2 9 480.4 Gross margin, % 21.8 22.1 22.3 22.9 23.6 Adjusted EBIT3 7.6 0.2 14.6 0.9 33.5 Adjusted EBIT3, % 2.3 0.1 2.4 0.2 2.9 EBIT -3.0 -1.4 2.4 -2.6 26.0 EBIT, % -0.9 -0.5 0.4 -0.5 2.3 Net cash from operating activities -24.4 -0.4 44.2 -34.5 39.6 Earnings per share, EUR -0.04 -0.03 -0.04 -0.06 -0.03

1 Change, %

2 Change in comparable currencies, %

3 Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related items as well as PPA amortizations.



Financial guidance for 2018 reiterated

The guidance for 2018 is based on the current order backlog as well as expected order intake.

Sales are expected to be approximately EUR 1.2 - 1.3 billion, and

Adjusted EBIT* is expected to be approximately 5 - 7%

* Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related items, as well as purchase price allocation amortizations.

This text is a summary of Outotec's January-June 2018 Half year financial report. The full report is available as an attachment to this report.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Outotec Oyj

Markku Teräsvasara, CEO

Tel. +358 20 529 2000

Jari Ålgars, CFO

Tel. +358 20 529 2007

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

Tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141

Format for e-mail addresses: firstname.lastname@outotec.com (mailto:firstname.lastname@outotec.com)

BRIEFING/TELECONFERENCE

Date: July 25, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM EEST

Venue: Outotec House, Rauhalanpuisto 9, Espoo, Finland

Joining the teleconference

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the numbers below.

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

Confirmation Code: 128056

FI: +358 9 7479 0359

UK: +44 330 336 9401

SE: +46 8 5033 6546

US: +1 929 477 0338

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)





Outotec's Half year financial report 2018 (http://hugin.info/137025/R/2206934/857877.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

