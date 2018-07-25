Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Publication of Gofore's 2018 Half-year Report and live webcast on 15 August, 2018

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 25 JULY 2018 AT 09:00 EET



Publication of Gofore's 2018 Half-year Report and live webcast on 15 August, 2018

Gofore Plc will publish its 2018 Half-year Report on Wednesday, 15 August, 2018 at approximately 09:00 EET.

A real-time webcast is held on the same day 15 August, 2018 at 13:00 EET. CEO Timur Kärki and CFO Petteri Venola will present the results.

The webcast can be followed at: https://www.inderes.fi/videot/gofore-puolivuosikatsaus-2018-webcast-1582018-kello-1300 (https://www.inderes.fi/videot/gofore-puolivuosikatsaus-2018-webcast-1582018-kello-1300)

The results presentations and on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at www.gofore.com/investors.

Further enquiries:

Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com

Riikka Nurminen, Director, Marketing & Communications, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 50 486 8600

riikka.nurminen@gofore.com (mailto:riikka.nurminen@gofore.com)

Gofore Plc is a digitalisation specialist operating since 2002. We offer modern services that help operators in the private and public sectors to face digital change. Our mission is to change the world for the better through digitalisation and by renewing ways of working. Our services cover the entire value chain, from management consultation to service design and implementation as well as cloud services. Staying on top and ahead of development requires us to be fast-paced, regenerative and competitive. We have 16 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, alacrity and genuine interaction. We believe that we are the best partner for our clients on the path to digital change. Gofore currently employs over 420 people in Helsinki, Jyväskylä, Tampere, Swansea, Munich and Madrid. Gofore was chosen as the best workplace in Finland and the second-best workplace in Europe in the Great Place to Work survey in 2017. More information: www.gofore.com (http://www.gofore.com/).

