

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported that preliminary EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 rose 39.9 percent to 133.2 million euros from 95.2 million euros last year.



Quarterly revenues grew by 40.0 percent to 476.9 million euros from 340.6 million euros in the prior year.



The company said that the Management Board is very optimistic for the current business year and has confirmed its forecast to reach an EBITDA of between 520 million euros to 545 million euros in fiscal 2018.



The report for the first half/the second-quarter of 2018 will be published on 16 August 2018.



