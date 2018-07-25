

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad lower on Wednesday as investors await the outcome of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for directional cues.



Gold held steady and the dollar was little changed while oil extended overnight gains on API data showing a fall in U.S. inventories for the week ending July 21.



Asian stocks were trading mixed, although encouraging earnings results from the U.S. and hopes that China will boost fiscal support for its economy helped support underlying sentiment.



While Japanese and Hong Kong shares gained ground, Chinese shares fell after a three-day rally on hopes that policymakers will step in to shore up growth.



The yen was little changed ahead of the BoJ policy next week while Turkey's lira slumped on concerns about a currency crisis after the country's central bank unexpectedly held rates in the face of soaring inflation.



The pound held near a one-week high against the dollar as Prime Minister Theresa May takes personal control of Brexit talks with the European Union.



Business sentiment data from Germany is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher as upbeat earnings results from the likes of Google parent Alphabet and United Technologies helped investors shrug off trade war worries.



The Dow climbed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.



European markets ended Tuesday's session firmly in positive territory, with banks and miners leading the way, as bond yields rose and China announced a mix of tax cuts and infrastructure spending to stimulate economic growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 0.9 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose over 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX