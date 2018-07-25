Subex Wins Multi-million-dollar Contract From Optus

BANGALORE, India, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

To deploy its ROC Network Asset Management solution

Subex, a leading telecom analytics solution provider, has won a multi-million-dollar contract with Optus, Australia to implement its ROC Network Asset Management solution.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/537249/Subex_Logo.jpg )



Optus is one of the largest telecom operators in Australia and a fully owned subsidiary of Singtel. They offer mobile, enterprise and wholesale services and home entertainment, exclusive content including EPL.

Subex was selected after successfully demonstrating its strong domain expertise and unique value proposition while showcasing the superiority of its solution. As part of the deal, Subex's ROC Network Asset Management will enable Optus to control all its existing and new network investments through a well-defined network efficiency framework. This implementation will further help Optus to protect their network investments, improve utilisation visibility and provide better financial controls.

"We are excited to partner with Optus for enabling Subex's ROC Network Asset Management solution. This win allows us to increase our footprint in the Australian market and for our ROC Network Asset Management product, which is a testament to our Subex 3.0 strategy. Moreover, the partnership will also play a larger role in the industry by providing guiding principles for cost management for global operators who are looking to undergo a network upgrade program," said Vinod Kumar, CEO and Managing Director, Subex.

Commenting on the development, an Optus spokesperson said, "We have designed a Network Assurance program that will ensure clear visibility across the complete lifecycle of the program. In line with this, we were looking for a collaborative partnership to implement an Asset Lifecycle Management system. Subex was selected for this deployment basis due to their domain expertise and successful deployment at other global customers."

Subex ROC Network Asset Management is a Telecom Asset Lifecycle Management solution which provides a framework and controls to manage Network Capex efficiently. The solution also provides standardized processes for managing and optimizing network assets. The solution ties together the financial parameters of assets with current utilization and location, thus creating a 360o view of the asset. This enables effective validation of requests for Capex spend, generation of accurate reports for audits and better calculation of return on assets.

About Subex

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solutions provider, enabling a digital future for global telcos.

Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs globally achieve competitive advantage. Subex helps CSPs to drive new business models, enhance customer experience and optimise enterprises.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Asset Assurance and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.



Press Contact:

Sandeep Banga

Marketing and Communications

+91-99168-24122

sandeep.banga@subex.com

