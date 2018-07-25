Sack Kraft Paper Market to Reach 11.5 Billion USD in 2025, Globally - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, PUNE, India and TOKYO, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New report published by QY Research which offers insights on the global Sack Kraft Paper Market. Sack kraft paper is paper or paperboard (cardboard) produced from chemical pulp produced in the kraft process. With high elasticity and high tear resistance, sack kraft papers is designed for packaging products with high demands for strength and durability.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719476/QY_Research_Logo.jpg )



In the last several years, global market of Sack Kraft Paper developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.78%. In 2017, global revenue of Sack Kraft Paper is nearly 7.06 billion USD; the actual production is about 10.26 million tonne.

Under this situation, the global Sack Kraft Paper market is expected to be 11.5 billion USD in 2025, at CAGR of 6.28%, with a real production of 12.55 million tonne. The price of Sack Kraft Paper is mainly influenced by the price wave of raw materials.

The classification of Sack Kraft Paper includes Bleached Kraft Paper and Natural Kraft Paper. The proportion of Bleached Kraft Paper in 2017 is about 69%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Sack Kraft Paper is widely used in Food Industry, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, etc. The most proportion of Sack Kraft Paper is Food Industry, and the sales in 2017 is about 4.5 million tonne.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Sack Kraft Paper, with a production market share nearly 42% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Sack Kraft Paper, enjoying production market share nearly 20.6% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.4%.

Request Sample Report or Customized Sample Report as per your Requirements@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/528340/global-sack-kraft-papers-sales-market

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Kraft Paper

Bleached Kraft Paper

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building & Construction

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Others

Request to buy Full Report and Delivered within 24 Hours@ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/528340/global-sack-kraft-papers-sales-market

The Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Research Report 2018 report released by QYResearch provides a basic overview of the Sack Kraft Paper industry, including definition, classification, application and industrial chain structure. Discuss development policies and plans as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The report then focuses on major industry players in Global, including company profiles, product images and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information. More importantly, the Sack Kraft Paper industry development trends and marketing channels were analyzed. Providing the main statistical data on the current status of the industry is a valuable guide and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Kraft Paper Related Reports Listed Below,

Kraft Paper Bag Market@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/109225/global-kraft-paper-bag-market

Unbleached Kraft Paper Market@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/518770/global-unbleached-kraft-paper-market

Natural Kraft Paper Market@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/518768/global-natural-kraft-paper-market

Bleached Kraft Paper Market@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/518767/global-bleached-kraft-paper-market

Global Kraft Paper Adhesive Tape Market@ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/32217/global-kraft-paper-adhesive-tape-market

About Us:

QY Research, Established in 2007: focuses on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, and data base &seminar services. QY Research has more than 34000 global well-known customers, covering more than 30 industries including energy, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, etc. Company services cover one-stop solution as Data-Analysis-Suggestion-Consulting Implementation. Research regions cover China, US, EU, Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America, Australia, and other regions in the world. QYResearch built research or marketing centres in China (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong), USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, etc.

Currently, QYResearch has become the first choice, worthy and trusted consulting brand in Global and China business consulting services.

QY Research Achievements:

Year of Experience: 11 Years

Consulting Projects: 500+ successfully conducted so far

Global Reports: 5000 Reports Every Years

Resellers Partners for Our Reports: 150 + Across Globe

Global Clients: 34000+



Media Contact:

Rahul Singh

Director - Digital Marketing

Mob. - +91-7028920828

USA Registered Office:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA - 91748

USA: +1-6262-952-442

Japan Registered Office:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16,

Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan

Tel.: +81-9038009273; +81-345704342

India Registered Office:

102, Siddh Icon,

Opposite Royal Enfield Showroom,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India

Tel: +91-9766-478-224

Emails - enquiry@qyrsearch.com

sales@qyresearch.com



Web - http://www.qyresearch.com