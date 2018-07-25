

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its silver production for the second quarter of 2018 was 15.34 million ounces, including Silver stream, up 5.7 percent from last year. The increase in silver production was primarily due to the start up of operations at San Julián JM (phase II) in July 2017.



Quarterly gold production was 234 thousand ounce, up 4.6 percent from the previous year. The increase in gold production was due to the higher ore grade, throughput and recovery rate at Saucito and the higher ore grades at Noche Buena, Herradura and Fresnillo.



Looking ahead, Fresnillo raised its outlook for full-year 2018 gold production, while lowering its forecast for silver output.



The company now projects total gold production for the year of 900 thousand to 930 thousand ounces, and total silver production of 64.5 million to 67.5 million ounces, including Silverstream.



Earlier, the company forecast gold production of 870 thousand to 900 thousand ounces, and silver production of 67 million to 70 million ounces, including Silverstream, for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX