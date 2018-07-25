The Marketing Group Plc - Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Group plc, ("TMG" or the "Company" or the "Group"), which trades as RYVL, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Knight as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Alex has been appointed to the Company's Board with immediate effect.

An alumni of Oxford University and a Chartered Accountant, Alex Knight brings a wealth of experience to TMG and has previously worked with multi-national corporations, UK public companies, UK private and start-up companies in both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles. He has 15 years experience working within the technology and marketing sector having previously worked for Omnicom Media Group, The Unlimited Group (formerly Creston plc), ICM Unlimited, Marketing Sciences Unlimited and Four Communications Group.

Mike McElhatton, the current CFO, has resigned to pursue other interests, and having stepped down from the Board today will leave the Group on 31 July 2018.

Commenting, Adam Graham, TMG CEO, said:"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Mike for his contribution to the Group and wish him well in his future endeavours. I welcome Alex to the Board as we embark on the next phase of our development."

Following this announced change to the Board of Directors, the composition of the Board, with effect from 31 July 2018 will be as follows

The Marketing Group plc Board of Directors

Mr Don Elgie - Non Executive Chairman

Mr Adam Graham - Chief Executive Officer

Mr Alex Knight- Chief Financial Officer

Mr Glen Fraser- Non-Executive Director

Mr Martin Blair- Non-Executive Director

About RYVL

RYVL is the operating name of The Marketing Group Plc. (https://ryvl.com/)

RYVL is a global network of complementary marketing businesses. It is building a lean and technology centric approach to providing a global marketing solution, fit for the needs of modern brands.

The Marketing Group Plc (Ticker: TMG.ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North, Stockholm www.RYVL.com.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46-8-5030-15-50, is the Company's Certified Adviser and liquidity provider.

This information is information that The Marketing Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at [xx] CET on 25 July 2018.

Media

Lydia Oakes

Phone: +44(0)7710-244573

Email: lydia@bluestripemedia.co.uk

Investor Relations

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan

Phone:+44(0)203-934-6630

Email: investorrelations@ryvl.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/the-marketing-group-plc/r/the-marketing-group-plc,c2581042