No Drug-Related Adverse Effects Found in Patients

Minomic International Ltd (Minomic) is an immuno-oncology company specializing in therapeutics and diagnostics for solid tumors, including prostate, bladder and pancreas. The Company today announced that it has completed enrolment and dosing of all 12 patients in its pioneering clinical trial of Miltuximab, a chimeric version of Minomic's MIL-38 anti-Glypican 1 antibody conjugated to the radioactive isotope 67Gallium.

The Miltuximab Trial is a first-in-human study to evaluate the safety and tumor targeting of the antibody in patients with metastatic prostate, bladder, and pancreatic cancer. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability of Miltuximab. Secondary endpoints include tumor targeting, pharmacokinetics and dosimetry to determine relative accumulation of Miltuximab in different organs.

All patients have now been dosed and we are pleased to report Miltuximab was well tolerated with patients reporting no drug related adverse events. Secondary endpoints will be reported when data analysis is completed to date these are progressing well.

Minomic's CEO, Dr Brad Walsh, said, "These results will inform the future development of Miltuximab and most importantly the next step, progression to a Phase 1 trial in Australia. As we successfully complete each milestone in this process the company's attractiveness to potential partners is greatly enhanced.

Dr Walsh added "We are grateful to the principal investigator Prof. Howard Gurney and his team at Macquarie University Hospital for their assistance in conducting the Miltuximab trial and their dedication to bringing new therapies to cancer patients."

About Minomic

Minomic International Ltd is an Australian immuno-oncology company specializing in therapeutics and diagnostics for solid tumors, including prostate, bladder and pancreas.

Australian immuno-oncology company GlyTherix has licensed Miltuximab for the targeted treatment of a number of cancers. At the core of the technology is a protein known as Glypican-1 (GPC-1).

GPC-1 occurs in many solid tumors such as prostate, bladder, pancreatic, glioblastoma, esophageal, ovarian and brain cancers. It is not present in healthy tissue.

The company has a strong proprietary and Intellectual Property position covering both Miltuximab, the antibody and GPC-1, the antigen. This provides robust and long-term protection for the commercialization of important new treatments to people with little hope of cure. Minomic has now completed a 'First-in-Human' trial of 12 patients using Miltuximab with no drug-related adverse events observed. Minomic is interested in partnerships or collaborations with larger pharmaceutical global partners.

