Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: The 600 Group (SIXH): Trading healthy, pension buyout, dividend restored 25-Jul-2018 / 07:15 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Trading healthy, pension buyout, dividend restored* The 600 Group remains competitively well positioned, with a world-class reputation in Machine Tools and Laser Marking. 65% of sales are in the US. Business momentum is healthy, with growth enhanced by new product launches and new market entry. The shares are attractively valued against the peer group on a DCF basis and now offer an appealing yield. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/600-group-plc-documen ts/25.07.18-trading-healthy-pension-buyout-dividend-restored.pdf [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |ps@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Paul Singer | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 707569 25-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf7651f5e0cc80250828171b30280edc&application_id=707569&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=707569&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

