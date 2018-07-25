Frost & Sullivan: Greenfield Investments in Asia-Pacific to Drive the Distributed Control Systems Market towards US$2.71 Billion

DCS vendors provide enhanced security features and services to make the most of market opportunities

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The recovery of the oil & gas industry and greenfield investments in energy & power distribution industries in Southeast Asia is having a knock-on effect on the Asia-Pacificdistributed control systems (DCS) market. The US$2.26 billion market is expected to touch US$2.71 billion by 2021, thanks to the reduced disruptions to production, spontaneous response, and higher efficiency across process industries. Most of this growth is expected from the developing markets in Asia-Pacific, as they have begun to invest heavily in digitizing their industrial infrastructure. North Asia contributed 57.8 percent of the revenues in 2016, and key DCS suppliers such as Yokogawa and Honeywell continue to lead the market due to their expertise in process industries.

"Industrial companies are increasingly adopting smart field devices and industry software technologies to achieve the next level of performance improvements. As a result, DCS suppliers are incorporating advanced features in their products for a more instrumented and connected shop floor system," said Tarun Roy, Consulting Analyst Industrial Automation & Process Control. "Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies are already inspiring a new generation of DCS, providing data visibility for optimization, facilitating flexibility and scalability, and preparing the plant for business/IT infrastructure."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Asia-Pacific DCS Market, Forecast to 2021, identifies the major end users, the distribution channel for DCS, as well as the key suppliers in Asia-Pacific. It provides the revenue split among major vendors for the total market as well as for each product segment, up to 2021.

Over the next decade, DCS suppliers will be required to provide greater automation services, mainly in the areas of operations, training, maintenance, training, and support. Just as importantly, they will have to address the issue of cybersecurity due to the rising frequency of hacking and malware attacks targeted at industrial automation applications.

"DCS suppliers have been providing retrofit cybersecurity solutions to end users and integrating cybersecurity functionality into their legacy systems, particularly in mature markets such as in Japan and South Korea," noted Roy.

The most successful DCS suppliers will be the ones that are agile enough to tap the growth opportunities present in:

Moving select DCS applications to the cloud.

Shifting to main automation contractor ( MAC ) projects, wherein they provide complete automation solutions.

( ) projects, wherein they provide complete automation solutions. Transitioning DCS systems into more open and more standardized units.

Offering training for achieving long-term success in a region with immense potential.

