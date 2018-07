BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction orders increased in May from April, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction rose 4.6 percent month-over-month in May.



Compared to the previous year, the daily and price-adjusted order intake in the main construction industry in May 2018 was 8.6 percent higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX