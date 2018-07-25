

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L) reported that its profit from continuing activities attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was $53.9 million or 3.7 cents per share, compared to restated loss of $347.7 million or 28.3 cents per share in the prior-year period.



However, sales revenue for the period grew 46 percent to $905.1 million from $787.5 million in the year-ago period.



The company said its board of directors considered carefully whether to pay an interim dividend but concluded that, for the moment, free cash flow is best used to continue to pay down debt and to invest in assets.



Looking ahead, Tullow Oil maintained its 2018 capital expenditure guidance at $460 million.



